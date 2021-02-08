Sudden Death, Westmere
Monday, 8 February 2021, 4:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently attending a sudden death at Meola
Creek, Westmere, where a man was found unresponsive in the
water about 7am.
Enquiries are being made to establish
the circumstances of the death, which is currently being
treated as unexplained.
Cordons are in place and the
public is asked to avoid the area.
Anyone who has seen
or heard anything unusual in the area overnight or early
this morning is asked to get in touch with Police on (09)
302
6557.
