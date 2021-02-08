Update - Sudden Death, Westmere
Monday, 8 February 2021, 4:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The body of a man found early this morning at Meola
Creek, Westmere, has now been removed from the scene and
cordons have been stood down.
Police are now working
to identify him and establish the circumstances surrounding
his death.
We would still like to hear from anyone who
saw or heard anything unusual in the area overnight or this
morning.
Anyone with information should call Police on
(09) 302
6557.
