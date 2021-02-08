Update - Sudden Death, Westmere

The body of a man found early this morning at Meola Creek, Westmere, has now been removed from the scene and cordons have been stood down.

Police are now working to identify him and establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

We would still like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the area overnight or this morning.

Anyone with information should call Police on (09) 302 6557.

