Name Release - Fatal Crash, SH51 Near Awatoto
Thursday, 11 February 2021, 8:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the woman who died following a crash
involving two motorcycles on SH51 near Awatoto on Sunday 7
February.
She was Robyn Olive Peters, aged 51 years,
of Waipawa.
Police extend their sympathies to her
family and
friends.
