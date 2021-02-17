Police Seek Information On Missing Man Raymond Horn

Police are seeking information from the public after
68-year-old Raymond Horn went missing from his home in the
central Invercargill area on Monday morning.
Police
have serious concerns for his safety as he has now been
missing more than 48 hours.
Raymond is non-verbal and
walks with a shuffle.
He is thought to be wearing a
light-coloured polo style shirt, a black and red coloured
jacket, gym shoes and sweatpants or jeans.
Police
issued an emergency alert in the Invercargill area last
night but this has unfortunately not generated any
information as to his whereabouts.
Invercargill
residents are asked to search their properties, even if they
have previously searched them, as Raymond is believed to be
on foot and may have wandered onto a property.
If
anyone requires assistance with this they can contact Police
on 105 and quote event number
P045508171.
Additionally, anyone with CCTV on their
properties is asked to review the footage and submit it to
Police if they see anyone who looks like
Raymond.
Police would like to acknowledge the 12 Land
Search and Rescue volunteers out in the field searching
today, and the members of Amateur Radio Emergency
Communications (AREC) group who are working with the
incident management team.
If you know where Raymond
is, please call 111 and quote event number
P045508171.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Not for the first time, New Zealand’s leaders did us proud yesterday while – faced with the same moral challenge- Australia leaders fouled their nest. The case of 26-year-old Suhayra Aden and her two surviving pre-school children is clear cut. If Western democracies truly believe in a world governed by international law, they need to shoulder the political risks and responsibilities involved in maintaining those norms. Yet for the past 20 years, Australia has done the exact opposite. ... More>>
A three day Covid lockdown feels like the pandemic equivalent of T20 cricket. Just as T20 isnâ€™t really cricket, this three day breathing space isnâ€™t a realistic timeframe for detecting and isolating the potential spreaders of a disease that has had ample opportunity to travel across and beyond Auckland. Weâ€™re really waiting to see if weâ€™re going to be lucky again, this time. Or not... More>>
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>
Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>
The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>
Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>
Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>
From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>
New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>