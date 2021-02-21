Fatal Crash - Mount Maunganui - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 21 February 2021, 5:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a car v motorcycle crash in
Mount Maunganui.
Police were alerted to the crash at
the intersection on Exeter Street and Eversham Road at
around 2:18pm.
The motorcyclist was transported to
hospital where they sadly later died.
The Serious
Crash Unit was notified.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
