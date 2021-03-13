Update: Fatality Confirmed, SH2 Athenree Gorge Crash - Bay Of Plenty

Police can confirm one person has died following the earlier reported truck vs car crash on State Highway 2, Athenree Gorge.

One person died at the scene and another person had moderate injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road is due to reopen shortly.

We thank motorists for their patience.

