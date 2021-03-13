Update: Fatality Confirmed, SH2 Athenree Gorge Crash - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 13 March 2021, 2:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following the
earlier reported truck vs car crash on State Highway 2,
Athenree Gorge.
One person died at the scene and
another person had moderate injuries.
Enquiries into
the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
The road
is due to reopen shortly.
We thank motorists for their
patience.
