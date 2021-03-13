You Love The All Blacks - Now Meet The All Jacks: New Zealand’s Smallest And Mightiest Jack Russell Team

K9 Natural Jack Russell Race start.

K9 Natural is recruiting their first ever All Jacks team, on-site at the 23rd annual Jack Russell race at the Wanaka A&P Show on Saturday 13th March.

Local Jack Russell, Harry, has been named Captain, and the first official member of the squad; a title rightly earned as the five times winner of the annual race.

Harry’s owner, Samara Buchanan, has credited his winning streak to his love of K9 Natural, a diet packed full of wholefood ingredients and made right here in New Zealand. Along with his energetic spirit, Buchanan believes K9 Natural has significantly contributed to Harry’s healthy joints and silky coat, making him the obvious choice to Captain the inaugural squad.

“The Jack Russell race is an iconic event that my family and I look forward to every year, and Harry loves taking part. It’s so exciting for Harry to be named the first member of the squad and I think it’s such a fun idea to really take the event to the next level,” says Samara.

The Jack Russell race at the Wanaka Show is a highly anticipated and often chaotic event that attracts thousands of onlookers each year. Wanaka A&P Show hosted the first New Zealand Jack Russell race in 1998, which has now become a highlight of the popular event with approximately 60 dogs racing each year.

K9 Natural are proud to sponsor the race and are looking forward to building further relationships with this years’ contestants through the K9 Natural All Jacks Squad.

Not to be confused with New Zealand’s multi-world champion men’s rugby team, the K9 Natural All Jacks have no affiliation with the All Blacks.

“We are excited to hear the reaction the All Blacks have when they hear about our K9 Natural All Jacks team. It’s certain that what we lack in size, we make up for in terms of high performance, commitment, speed and enthusiasm!” says K9 Natural spokesperson.

K9 Natural has invited Jack Russell owners across the country to enter their dog for a chance to be included in the official All Jacks squad. Interested owners can find out more about the team and entry information here: www.k9naturalalljacks.co.nz

This iconic and hilarious event was a raging success, with local Jack Russell, Harry, taking out the title as six-times-champion.

The winners this year were:

1st – Harry and owner Samara Buchanan

2nd – Trek and owner Jade McLaughlin

3rd – Stella and owner Jade Bogue

