Wither Hills Farm Park Remains Closed For Now

While cooler mornings are making themselves felt and the heat of summer has begun to subside, more rain is still needed for the parched Wither Hills.

Robin Dunn, Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Officer, said a significant amount of rain was still required to reduce the fire indices to enable the reopening of the Farm Park.

“Although temperatures are dropping and morning dews occurring, the indices are still very high for the Lower Wairau/Awatere and Wither Hills,” he said. “We will monitor the fire indices with FENZ and look to reopen the park as soon as the fire risk drops below the park closure trigger point.”

The upper tracks in the Farm Park were closed in late January due to tinder dry conditions. The Council still strongly advises users not to enter the closed areas and use only the Lower Farm Track, Mapp Track, Rifle Range and Stockyard Tracks or Taylor River Reserve tracks. ‘Upper Track Closed’ signs remain in place at numerous entry points in the Farm Park to reinforce the message.

For further information go to the NIWA Fire Weather website and scroll down to the relevant Marlborough Indices:

https://fireweather.niwa.co.nz/indices

