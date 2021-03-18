Wanted To Locate: Peta Gemmell

Police want to locate 23-year-old Peta Gemmell who has a warrant to arrest.

Gemmell has ties to Wairoa, Whakatāne and the Hawke’s Bay.

If you know where he is please call 111 and quote event number 210211/5268.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

