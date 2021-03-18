Wanted To Locate: Peta Gemmell
Thursday, 18 March 2021, 12:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police want to locate 23-year-old Peta Gemmell who has a
warrant to arrest.
Gemmell has ties to Wairoa,
Whakatāne and the Hawke’s Bay.
If you know where he
is please call 111 and quote event number
210211/5268.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
You can
also view this release, including any images, on the NZ
Police app or at: https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/wanted-locate-peta-gemmell
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more