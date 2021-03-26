Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Harraways To Fuel The Highlanders

Friday, 26 March 2021, 10:12 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Iconic Otago business, Harraways and Sons Ltd, has joined forces with the Highlanders in a new partnership announced today. Harraways produce famous oat cereals and process other flaked grains too. They have been Otago based since 1867. The original Green Island mill site which took the Harraways name is still the base for the Head Office, with the mill today having undergone extensive expansion as the business has grown through the centuries.

Harraways- Highlander breakfast

Highlanders CEO, Roger Clark, views the new partnership as a great connection. “To be aligned with an iconic local, wholefood brand such as Harraways is a great fit for the Highlanders. Obviously, we are extremely proud of our home base and the region that we represent. To be able to be associated with great homegrown brands like Harraways is truly exciting.”

Harraways CEO Henry Hawkins commented: “Similarly we are very excited to partner the Highlanders and we see this as a natural step in Harraways overall direction of supporting our home-grown heroes. Fueling the Highlanders to success has a powerful synergy with the Harraways values of educating Kiwi kids on healthier eating. The influence of the Highlanders as role models, will significantly assist us in achieving our vision.”

The Highlanders have marked the launch of the partnership - this week - with a surprise visit from multiple players to Green Island Primary School. The entire school will be supplied with breakfast, courtesy of Harraways, as well as the donation of match tickets for every student to the next home game.

“All children should start each day with a nutritious breakfast. Having the Highlanders as role models to encourage this behavior is the icing on the cake for Harraways”, says Hawkins.

