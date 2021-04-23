Keep ED For Emergencies This Long Weekend

“Keep the Emergency Department for emergencies only” is the message from clinicians as we head into the ANZAC Day long weekend.

Cantabrians should expect longer wait times if they attend the ED at Waipapa today and over the long weekend, due to higher demand always expected on weekend days and some unplanned staff sick leave.

Acting ED Clinical Director Dr Sarah Carr says it would be incredibly helpful if people make use of Christchurch’s three urgent care centres if they don’t have serious emergency needs.

“This will enable staff to focus on only those who really need emergency care and continue to provide quality care over the long weekend,” says Dr Carr.

The three extended-hours Urgent Care practices in Canterbury are:

24 Hour Surgery – 401 Madras Street open every day, 24/7. Ph 03 365 7777

Moorhouse Medical – 3 Pilgrim Place. Open 8am – 8pm, 7 days a week. Ph 03 365 7900

Riccarton Clinic – 4 Yaldhurst Road. Open 8am – 8pm, 7 days a week. Ph 03 343 3661

Learn more about what an Urgent Care clinic can do by checking out this video.

A reminder that for care around the clock, people in Canterbury can also call their own General Practice team for free heath advice from a nurse after hours.

Christchurch Hospital’s ED is the sole emergency medical facility in the city and one of the busiest in Australasia.

Trusted health advice

You can also visit our HealthInfo website or your community pharmacy for health advice.

HealthInfo is a health information website that has information specific to Canterbury. It is written and approved by local doctors, practice nurses, hospital clinicians, and other healthcare professionals and features a mix of health information, fact sheets on different topics and descriptions of local health services.

