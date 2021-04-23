Mayor Welcomes Funds For Ngauranga-Petone Section Of Te Ara Tupua

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster is delighted by the announcement of the funding and construction timetable for Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One. We’ve been advocating for it for several years.

Waka Kotahi funding of $171-$190 million has now been approved to fast-track commencement of the project. Wellington City Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council have committed $7 million.

“Working with our partners Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Greater Wellington Regional Council, this fast track funding for Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One section of Te Ara Tupua will complete what is one of New Zealand’s most ambitious walking and cycling projects – and will connect the Hutt Valley and Wellington City,” Mayor Foster says.

“This will be a gamechanger for active transport in our region, tying together Wellington and the Hutt Valley. The recreation and tourism benefits will be immense and Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-one will prove to be an iconic feature on the Wellington waterfront.

“The project also has significant resilience benefits as it protects the railway and road. The safety benefits are especially important, and I think particularly of cycling friends who have died on this stretch of road over the recent years.

“I want to acknowledge the collaborative effort that has been invested into this project by mana whenua partners, government, councils, and contractors to deliver a project that will have a huge regional community wellbeing windfall,” said Mayor Foster.

Te Ara Tupua is the project to create a walking and cycling link between Wellington and Lower Hutt. It will deliver a safe, connected, and attractive route, enabling more people to walk or bike, and connect with local paths in both Wellington and the Hutt Valley.

Construction of Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One is expected to begin later this year.

© Scoop Media

