Serious Crash, Dinsdale - Waikato
Monday, 26 April 2021, 4:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash in Dinsdale,
Hamilton.
The crash occurred at the intersection of
Whatawhata Road and Poaka Avenue about
1.40pm.
Diversions are being put in place and the
Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
Further
information will be provided when
available.
