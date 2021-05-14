Rāhui On Taranaki Mounga Lifted
Friday, 14 May 2021, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation
Ngā Iwi o Taranaki, the eight iwi of the region, have
lifted the rāhui on access to the Taranaki Mounga
summit.
The rāhui was lifted at 7am on Friday 14 May
and all operations and activities on the mountain can
recommence.
In respect for the passing of the two
climbers near the summit last week, a rāhui had been in
place since Wednesday 5 May.
Ngā Iwi o Taranaki and
the Department of Conservation (DOC) thank the public for
respecting the rāhui, an important cultural custom for mana
whenua.
Iwi representatives expressed their sympathy
for the families who lost loved ones last week, and their
appreciation for those personally involved in the rescue and
recovery operation.
DOC urges all climbers, trampers
and visitors to the mounga to follow the Land Safety Code
advice set out by the Mountain Safety Council, which can be
found on the DOC
website.
