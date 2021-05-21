Council Backs Anti-bullying Campaign By Donning Pink

Mayor John Leggett, Councillors and Council staff have taken a stand against bullying, putting on pink to support this year’s Pink Shirt Day.

Marlborough District Council staff pictured supporting Pink Shirt Day today

Pink Shirt Day, or Anti-Bullying Day, is an annual global event where people wear a pink shirt to symbolise their stance against bullying. Today’s extraordinary Council meeting, held at the Marlborough Events Centre, was awash with 50 shades of pink.

Mayor John Leggett says Pink Shirt Day is about working together to stop bullying by celebrating diversity and promoting kindness and inclusiveness.

“This is the kind of Council and community we all strive for; a place where all people feel safe, valued and respected, regardless of age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability, or cultural background.”

“The support from Councillors, Council staff and our Youth Council for Pink Shirt Day reflects the serious stance we take on this issue,” Mayor Leggett said.

Council’s Health and Safety Advisor, Anthea Merwood, says Marlborough District Council offers an employee assistance programme, allowing staff to access support in a variety of ways including on-site staff support, education and leadership coaching and overall assistance with wellbeing.

“It’s important all of our staff are well supported and have the resources and tools available if they do require extra assistance,” she said.

This year the Council has also taken part in a video created by Hamilton City Council that provides a snapshot of some of the social media abuse Council staff from throughout the country have received via their social media pages like Facebook and Instagram.

You can view the video here: https://youtu.be/nxQNXL9CnqY

Pink Shirt Day started by chance in 2007 when two Canadian students took a stand against homophobic bullying, after a peer was bullied for wearing a pink shirt. In Aotearoa, Pink Shirt Day works to create schools, workplaces, communities and whānau where everyone feels safe, valued and respected.

For more information on Pink Shirt Day visit: www.pinkshirtday.org.nz/

