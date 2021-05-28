Population Projected To Become More Ethnically Diverse

New Zealand’s population is projected to become more ethnically diverse over the next two decades, Stats NZ said today.

“While all ethnic group populations are expected to grow over the next two decades, the broad European ethnic group is projected to have the slowest growth,” population estimates and projections manager Hamish Slack said.

"Different growth rates between ethnic groups reflect different rates of birth, death, and migration."

