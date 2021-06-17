Regional Council Seeks New Councillor For Hastings Seat

Following the resignation of councillor Rex Graham,
Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is holding a by-election to
fill the vacancy created in its Hastings
constituency.
Nominations for the Regional Council’s
vacant seat in Hastings open on 17 June. The nomination form
is available from the Regional Council’s Napier office or
online. Nominations must be received by midday on 15 July
2021.
If more than one nomination is received, an
election will be held by postal vote using the First Past
the Post (FPP) electoral system. A postal vote would take
place from 19 August until midday on 10 September
2021.
Details on the process for candidates and
information on the by-election including being enrolled to
vote in Hastings, voting and how to find the results is at
hbrc.govt.nz, search: #elections.
Hawke’s
Bay Regional Council is made up of nine representatives
elected by the community through the local body elections
held every three years. Hastings has three members, with one
seat currently vacant due to the resignation of councillor
Rex Graham.
