Regional Council Seeks New Councillor For Hastings Seat

Following the resignation of councillor Rex Graham, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is holding a by-election to fill the vacancy created in its Hastings constituency.

Nominations for the Regional Council’s vacant seat in Hastings open on 17 June. The nomination form is available from the Regional Council’s Napier office or online. Nominations must be received by midday on 15 July 2021.

If more than one nomination is received, an election will be held by postal vote using the First Past the Post (FPP) electoral system. A postal vote would take place from 19 August until midday on 10 September 2021.

Details on the process for candidates and information on the by-election including being enrolled to vote in Hastings, voting and how to find the results is at hbrc.govt.nz, search: #elections.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is made up of nine representatives elected by the community through the local body elections held every three years. Hastings has three members, with one seat currently vacant due to the resignation of councillor Rex Graham.

