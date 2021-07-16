Police Continue To Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Wellington Man
Friday, 16 July 2021, 6:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Police are continuing to appeal for sightings
of 30-year-old Sandy Calkin, who was reported missing last
weekend.
He was last seen by friends on Courtenay
Place at around 1am on Saturday 10 July.
CCTV footage
shows him walking in a northerly direction on Queens Wharf
near Shed 6 a short time later.
Sandy is about 170cm
tall and of slim build.
He was wearing a maroon hoody,
blue jeans, a black beanie and carrying a
backpack.
Police and Sandy’s family are extremely
concerned for his safety and urge anyone who may have any
information to call 111, quoting file number
210712/3425.
