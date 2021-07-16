Police Continue To Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Wellington Man

Wellington Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of 30-year-old Sandy Calkin, who was reported missing last weekend.

He was last seen by friends on Courtenay Place at around 1am on Saturday 10 July.

CCTV footage shows him walking in a northerly direction on Queens Wharf near Shed 6 a short time later.

Sandy is about 170cm tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a maroon hoody, blue jeans, a black beanie and carrying a backpack.

Police and Sandy’s family are extremely concerned for his safety and urge anyone who may have any information to call 111, quoting file number 210712/3425.

