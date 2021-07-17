Tasman Police Urge People To Stay Home In Rough Weather
Saturday, 17 July 2021, 1:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tasman Police continue to respond to a large number of
weather-related call-outs and incidents across the district
today.
Our staff are working with Civil Defence
Emergency Management, local councils and other agencies in
response.
We urge people to avoid any unnecessary
travel. There are a number of road closures throughout the
district and heavy rain and surface flooding is making
conditions dangerous in many areas.
If you do not need
to travel, stay home and wait it out.
However, if
travel is absolutely necessary, check the NZTA’s website
[1] for any traffic alerts.
Drive to the conditions
etc
For emergency updates on the situation on the West
Coast visit this link. [2]
Otherwise, stay home and
stay safe.
[1] https://nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information/
[2]
https://www.civildefence.govt.nz/
