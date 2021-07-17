Tasman Police Urge People To Stay Home In Rough Weather

Tasman Police continue to respond to a large number of weather-related call-outs and incidents across the district today.

Our staff are working with Civil Defence Emergency Management, local councils and other agencies in response.

We urge people to avoid any unnecessary travel. There are a number of road closures throughout the district and heavy rain and surface flooding is making conditions dangerous in many areas.

If you do not need to travel, stay home and wait it out.

However, if travel is absolutely necessary, check the NZTA’s website [1] for any traffic alerts.

Drive to the conditions etc

For emergency updates on the situation on the West Coast visit this link. [2]

Otherwise, stay home and stay safe.

[1] https://nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information/

[2] https://www.civildefence.govt.nz/

