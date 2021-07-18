Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough Weather Event Update No. 8

Sunday, 18 July 2021, 7:19 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

“Many local roads are still closed or have limited access for residents and emergency services only,” said Marlborough’s Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor.

“The key message is that travel on Marlborough Sounds and some rural roads should be limited to essential movements,” she said. “It is crucial that people drive to the conditions and take care.”

“This emergency response has been a huge effort by many Marlborough-based agencies, organisations, iwi and individuals – I’d like to thank everyone for their efforts so far.”

The following information is from Marlborough Roads’ current assessment of the situation:

  • SH1 is open; there has been some traffic backlog but this is clearing
  • SH6 is now open
  • SH63 is expected to be at least a couple of days away from opening, with the worst damage on the Blenheim side of the Wash Bridge
  • We recommend people do not attempt to travel along Queen Charlotte Drive unless necessary; and the road between Moenui and Havelock is closed
  • French Pass Road is open
  • Kenepuru Road is still being assessed; there is a slip 5km in from the turnoff from Linkwater
  • Rarangi to Hakahaka Bay, Port Underwood is open; Picton to Hakahaka Bay has very limited access (essential travel only).

“In the Waihopai Valley Road, we have lost the Māori Ford bridge, which has left around 20 farming families isolated,” Nadine said.

Northbank Road is also closed past the Bartletts Creek bridge. Fortunately the bridge has not been lost as previously reported but there is a large dropout in the road next to the bridge which has prevented access. There is also damage on the Onamalutu Road.

“The Awatere Valley Road has also been seriously affected by a large washout and could take quite some time to fix, she said. There are a number of farms up that road that we believe have limited access.”

“We understand that some people in areas that have been cut off will be feeling vulnerable.”

“We also know our farming and Sounds communities are resourceful. However, if you need essential supplies and cannot access them, please get in touch with the Council’s Customer Service Centre on (03) 520 7400,” said Nadine. “In an emergency, dial 111.”

Weather update

Today’s rain will be short-lived and is very unlikely to cause any issues. Wairau River flood events need six to 12 hours of high intensity rainfall to fully develop. The outlook for the rest of the week does include a small rain event overnight Wednesday, which may total about 20 to 40mm on the Richmond Ranges, before turning southerly. This is not a significant amount and although it may result in a rise in the Wairau River, it is not likely to put pressure on any of the areas which were of concern in Saturday’s storm event, where rainfall in excess of 300mm fell on the Richmond Ranges.

Advice for people returning home: https://www.nmdhb.govt.nz/nmdhb-news-and-notices/category/nelson-marlborough-public-health

Residents should follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and Brian FM on 100.9FM, and the Council website for further information.

