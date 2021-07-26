Marlborough Weather Event Update No 23

The Emergency Management team continues to liaise with MetService and NIWA for the latest weather information. Scattered rain is expected to ease this evening with a mainly fine forecast for tomorrow. A period of more settled weather is predicted over the rest of the week.

Marlborough Emergency Management Incident Controller Richard McNamara says although we are experiencing some rain, it is a small spike, not a major event like last week.

Marlborough Roads crews have been back out today working in the Marlborough Sounds and on other affected local roads.

Port Underwood Road from Karaka Point to Whatamango Bay and Whatamango Bay to Rarangi is now open. Stop/go traffic management is in place as crews work to clear slips.

Queen Charlotte Drive is open from Picton to Moenui to residents and contractors only during the following hours:

Queen Charlotte Drive access hours from Picton to Moenui:

Closed at 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

Open from 12.00 pm to 1.00 pm

Closed 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Open 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm

Closed from 7.00 pm with a manned checkpoint until 9.00 am recording vehicles and resident entry only.

Those needing to access Queen Charlotte Drive who are not residents will be required to have a Convoy Pass. Please email: MarlboroughLifelines@marlborough.govt.nz to organise a pass. Please include your name, business name, contact phone number, email address, vehicle registration and the date you need the pass for when submitting the email.

For the most up-to-date information about road closures and the state of your local road, please visit the Council’s Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map which is regularly updated. Go to: https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

Roading alerts continue to be posted at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

The Wairau Diversion remains closed and barriers are in place at the road entrance after a strip of land, measuring 30m wide by 360m long, from the river mouth back was lost during last week’s storm event.

All of the region’s pump stations are fully operational; however due to the level of surface flooding some areas may take a while to drain.

All Marlborough District Council sports parks remain closed today with the exception of Lansdowne Park Netball Courts and College Park Hockey Turf.

If you need essential supplies and cannot access them, please get in touch with the Council’s Customer Service Centre on 03 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111.

Residents should follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information. Updates are also being broadcast by Marlborough Marine Radio.

