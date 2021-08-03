Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

High Winds Impacting Travel Over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 6:30 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

The Auckland Harbour Bridge will remain in a 4 x 4 configuration this morning so Waka Kotahi can close alternate lanes as required due to high winds in the area.

Delays are expected for citybound traffic on SH1 over the bridge.

Safety is our priority and Waka Kotahi will not hesitate to fully close the bridge if that becomes necessary.

Motorists are urged to keep within their lane when crossing the bridge, drive to the conditions and look out for our electronic message boards which will indicate further lane closures and reduced speeds.

Wind speeds are currently gusting around 80km/h but metservice has indicated they could get as high as 110km/h throughout the morning.

With the wind gusts constantly changing drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are encouraged to avoid the bridge and use the Western Ring on State Highways 16 and 18.

Updates are being provided via the Waka Kotahi Twitter account. Road users should check this or our Journey Planner website before heading out.

Auckland Transport also advises that the high winds could cause delays or cancellations to public transport this morning. The best way to keep up to date is to follow the AT Travel Alerts on Twitter @AT_travelalerts for any changes to services.

Road users should also be on the lookout for unexpected hazards with downed trees and powerlines affecting the wider transport network.

Waka Kotahi is actively monitoring the situation with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

