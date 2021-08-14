Road Closed Due To Fire - Great North Road, Grey Lynn
Saturday, 14 August 2021, 8:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a fire at
a residential property on Great North Road, Grey Lynn,
Auckland.
Police were called to the scene between
Northland Street and Coleridge Street around
5:45pm.
One person is reported to have serious
injuries.
Police are assisting with traffic management
and diversions are being put in place.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the area if
possible.
