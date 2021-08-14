Road Closed Due To Fire - Great North Road, Grey Lynn

Emergency services are currently responding to a fire at a residential property on Great North Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Police were called to the scene between Northland Street and Coleridge Street around 5:45pm.

One person is reported to have serious injuries.

Police are assisting with traffic management and diversions are being put in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

