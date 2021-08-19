Plans in place for any outcome

Regional leaders including Hauora Tairāwhiti, Police, Iwi and Council met yesterday to discuss issues across the region and prepare for the possibility Alert Level 4 could extend past Friday.

“As cases continue to rise in Auckland our focus is to make sure essential services are running as normal and that we have plans in place for any possible outcome,” says Nedine Thatcher Swann, Council chief executive.

Face coverings are now mandatory for anyone over 12-years-old in most public places under Alert Level 4. Everyone, employees and customers, must wear face masks at any essential business or service that includes customer contact.

“We also encourage people to use the COVID tracer app, as the data collected when we sign in is our best chance of keeping this lockdown to a minimum,” says Ms Thatcher Swann.

All public areas like parks, the pool, city and rural transfer stations are closed. However, kerbside rubbish and recycling collections continue as normal.

Buses also continue to run on normal scheduled timetables to ensure essential workers can get to work, and those who use public transport to get to the supermarket can do so. There will be a limit of ten passengers on each bus, and a mask is mandatory.

Our customer services staff report that rates, due tomorrow, are a key point of concern for people contacting us. Please call our customer services on 0800 653 800 to make arrangements if you are unable to pay online.

Please continue to check our Facebook page or www.gdc.govt.nz for more up to date information.

© Scoop Media

