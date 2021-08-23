Kāpiti looks to enable housing through infrastructure fund

Kāpiti Coast District Council has submitted expressions of interest for funding to support housing developments through the Government’s $1 billion Infrastructure Acceleration Fund.

The Infrastructure Acceleration Fund has been set up to support councils, iwi and developers to invest in enabling infrastructure for new housing. Applications closed on Friday 20 August.

Housing access and affordability is a significant and worsening problem in Kāpiti and one Council is committed to playing its part to address. During the recent Long-term Plan process the community agreed Council should play a greater role in housing in Kāpiti, including as an enabler of new housing.

Strategic Development Director Darryn Grant says Council has applied for funding directly or supported proposals to enable housing developments of 200 or more dwellings in Ōtaki, Waikanae and Paraparaumu.

“There are a number of Kāpiti projects in various stages which when complete will contribute to a significant increase in a range of housing stock, including papakāinga homes,” Mr Grant says.

“To help drive these forward we have applied for funding for a range of infrastructure projects which would support these and other future developments in the area.

“Projects range from water to roading infrastructure and would also help build greater resiliency for our existing community.”

To have the greatest chance of success Council needed to carefully consider which projects funding was sought for.

“We would have liked to support putting more projects forward, however the criteria is specific and the fund will be highly competitive.”

Mr Grant says if successful funding will help accelerate the delivery of more housing to Kāpiti.

“We are a growing district and if we are to grow in a way that is sustainable and protects what we love about Kāpiti it is essential we have the infrastructure we need in place.

“Over the next 30 years we expect our population to increase from 57,000 to 85,000, driven by factors like improving access and our attractive lifestyle. We need to do everything we can to make sure we are prepared for the equivalent of the current population of Paraparaumu coming to Kāpiti.

“Where central government support is available we will put our best foot forward to make our case for that.”

