Maori Leaders To Discuss Rahui And The Inaction Of Minister For Oceans And Fisheries

On Thursday 26 August 2021 a Facebook Online Live Hui hosted by Mauri o te Moana will be held to share and highlight tikanga rahui and the current challenges tangata whenua face in implementing restorative measures for the coastal marine environment.

We will be joined by Māori leaders who are progressing their applications to protect their rohe moana from Ngati Hei, Ngati Kahu ki Whangaroa, Ngati Paoa and facilitated by Mike Smith, Pou Take Āhuarangi, National Iwi Chairs Forum.

Mike Smith says, “Rāhui have been used for thousands of years around the Pacific to ensure sustainable use of taonga species. Te Tiriti o Waitangi requires the government to adhere to these customary directives of hapū and Māori”

We call on the New Zealand government, and local and regional councils, to halt further exploitation and destruction of our waters. We must put a stop to overfishing and ocean pollution.

Bianca Ranson of Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa says, “Mauri o te Moana is calling on Minister for Oceans and Fisheries to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi, protect taonga species, wāhi taonga and wāhi tapu spaces within the respective rohe.”

Mauri o te Moana will support the voice and action of Māori working directly to protect the mauri of the moana and those who are asserting their rangatiratanga within their rohe.

