Maori Leaders To Discuss Rahui And The Inaction Of Minister For Oceans And Fisheries
Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Mauri o te Moana
On Thursday 26 August 2021 a Facebook Online Live Hui
hosted by Mauri o te Moana will be held to share and
highlight tikanga rahui and the current challenges tangata
whenua face in implementing restorative measures for the
coastal marine environment.
We will be joined by
Māori leaders who are progressing their applications to
protect their rohe moana from Ngati Hei, Ngati Kahu ki
Whangaroa, Ngati Paoa and facilitated by Mike Smith, Pou
Take Āhuarangi, National Iwi Chairs Forum.
Mike Smith
says, “Rāhui have been used for thousands of years around
the Pacific to ensure sustainable use of taonga species. Te
Tiriti o Waitangi requires the government to adhere to these
customary directives of hapū and Māori”
We call on
the New Zealand government, and local and regional councils,
to halt further exploitation and destruction of our waters.
We must put a stop to overfishing and ocean
pollution.
Bianca Ranson of Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa
says, “Mauri o te Moana is calling on Minister for Oceans
and Fisheries to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi, protect taonga
species, wāhi taonga and wāhi tapu spaces within the
respective rohe.”
Mauri o te Moana will support the
voice and action of Māori working directly to protect the
mauri of the moana and those who are asserting their
rangatiratanga within their
rohe.
