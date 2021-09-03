Update: Crash, Wainuiomata Hill - Wellington

The Wainuiomata Hill remains closed to motorists after a multi-vehicle crash this afternoon.

At least one person is understood to have serious injuries after the crash around 4pm today.

There are diversions in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

To assist Police investigating the crash, Police would ask people who saw what happened, and/or those who have dash cam footage, to contact Police on 105.

