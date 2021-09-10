Auckland Transport blows $121,000 on footpath hopscotch
Friday, 10 September 2021, 10:29 am
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance
Revealed: Auckland Transport blows $121,000 on footpath
hopscotch and sandwich
boards
Auckland Transport has
spent
$121,000 pointing out pedestrian
shortcuts through the central city, the
Auckland Ratepayers'
Alliance can
reveal.
$29,000 was spent pasting images of
feet on footpaths, and $72,000 was spent on 'activations and
promotions' which involved paying people in juvenile
costumes to dance
around sandwich boards and play
hopscotch.
Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes
says, "Cut-throughs like St Kevin's arcade and Vulcan Lane
are hardly hidden secrets that need flashy
promotional videos. While pedestrians and motorists
alike struggle to navigate a sea of orange road cones, the
Council is busy patting itself on the back for the city's
decades-old laneways."
"This is part of a continued
pattern of Auckland Council wasting money on frivolous
aesthetic
experiments on roads and footpaths. Aucklanders
wondering where their ever-increasing rate bills go deserve
real improvement of services, not indulgent promotion
campaigns."
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 8/9: Level 2, 868 Cases
13 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 256 cases have recovered in Auckland and 9 in Wellington, and over 4 million and one hundred thousand doses of Vaccine have been administered... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist
Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>