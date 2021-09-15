Walk-ins welcome at vaccination centres
Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
Walk-ins welcome at vaccination centres, so step up and
get a dose
With appointments no longer required at
community COVID-19 vaccination centres, Auckland Mayor Phil
Goff is again urging everyone to get their jab as soon as
possible.
“It’s great that Aucklanders can now get
vaccinated at a community vaccination site without having to
make a booking,” Mayor Goff says.
“This will remove
barriers for Aucklanders who may struggle to use the
vaccination booking website, whether that be because of
limited access to technology or difficulty booking in a
large family.
“Now all you need to do is show up at a
community site, so don’t wait, go and get vaccinated now.
Almost 27,000 people received a vaccine dose in Auckland
yesterday and we want everyone in the city to get their
first dose by the end of this week, so let’s keep up the
momentum and keep everybody safe.
“Please also remember
to get tested if you have symptoms, or if you have no
symptoms but are invited to be tested, especially if you
live in and around Mt Eden, Massey, Favona, Ōtara,
Papatoetoe, Māngere and
Manurewa.”
