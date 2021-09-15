Walk-ins welcome at vaccination centres



With appointments no longer required at community COVID-19 vaccination centres, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is again urging everyone to get their jab as soon as possible.

“It’s great that Aucklanders can now get vaccinated at a community vaccination site without having to make a booking,” Mayor Goff says.

“This will remove barriers for Aucklanders who may struggle to use the vaccination booking website, whether that be because of limited access to technology or difficulty booking in a large family.

“Now all you need to do is show up at a community site, so don’t wait, go and get vaccinated now. Almost 27,000 people received a vaccine dose in Auckland yesterday and we want everyone in the city to get their first dose by the end of this week, so let’s keep up the momentum and keep everybody safe.

“Please also remember to get tested if you have symptoms, or if you have no symptoms but are invited to be tested, especially if you live in and around Mt Eden, Massey, Favona, Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Māngere and Manurewa.”

