Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Māori Led Mobile Vaccination Service Launched In The Capital

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 4:32 pm
Press Release: Kahungunu Whanau Services

Kahungunu Whanau Services (KWS) a kaupapa Māori organisation based in central Wellington, has launched “Waka Ora”, a mobile COVID-19 vaccination service. “Waka Ora” was launched during the first week of the recent Level 4 lockdown. This Māori led initiative has been set up to offer vaccination to Whānau who are experiencing homelessness in emergency and transitional housing. It aims to reach our most vulnerable communities, specifically Māori and Pasifika communities. “Waka Ora” is also available to the essential workforce in the city.

 

KWS, with the support from Tu Ora PHO, can now provide COVID-19 vaccine education to these communities in preparation for the rollout. KWS CEO Ali Hamlin-Paenga stated that “It is important that our people are well informed”. CEO Ali Hamlin-Paenga mentioned, “We must look at Māori led solutions that are accessible, safe, and delivered by familiar faces. A Māori response must be resourced well and given the space to be agile and not forced to deliver inside the square of the system. These communities know us and trust us as a service that delivers”.

 

Hamlin-Paenga describes their model of care as simple. “The service that will show up wherever you need us to be, in your home on your street, your marae at your local community centre. No appointment necessary and we will transport your bubble”.

 

This initiative is one of many Māori led vaccination centres currently being stood up in the wider Wellington region to increase the uptake of Māori and Pasifika. Hamlin-Paenga stated “Waka Ora” is a mobile resource available to local Iwi, Te Runanga o Te Atiawa, Ngati Toa Rangatira and all our partners so their workforce can deliver to their communities. Kaupapa Māori led COVID responses across the country are making a difference. We must not underestimate the impact these services have in communities delivering to all, not just Māori.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kahungunu Whanau Services on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 16/9: 996 Overall Cases, 4,500,000+ Vaccine Doses Administered


13 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 445 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots


A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>



 
 


Government: Timeline confirmed for Emissions Reductions Plan
Cabinet has agreed to begin consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan in early October and require that the final plan be released by the end of May next year in line with the 2022 Budget, the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw confirmed today... More>>

ALSO:


Union of Students’ Associations: Open Letter to Minister Hipkins on Student Support

Today, the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) has sent an open letter to the Minister of Education calling on him to implement a temporary Universal Education Income. A Universal Education Income (UEI) is a weekly payment that would be available to all students... More>>


Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 