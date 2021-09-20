Police arrest man after person struck by car in Kawerau

Police have now arrested a 21-year-old man following a person being struck by a car on River Road in Kawerau this morning.

He is due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court tomorrow charged with

wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The car left the scene immediately following the incident, which was reported to Police at 10.50am.

The person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

A scene examination has now been completed and the road re-opened.

Police thank those members of the public who have provided information and

CCTV footage to Police so far.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to Police and has any information which may

assist is asked to get in touch by calling 105 and quoting event number

P047996952.

As this matter is now before the Court, we are unable to comment further.

© Scoop Media

