Police arrest man after person struck by car in Kawerau
Monday, 20 September 2021, 6:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have now arrested a 21-year-old man following a
person being struck by a car on River Road in Kawerau this
morning.
He is due to appear in the Whakatāne District
Court tomorrow charged with
wounding with intent to cause
grievous bodily harm.
The car left the scene immediately
following the incident, which was reported to Police at
10.50am.
The person was airlifted to hospital with serious
injuries.
A scene examination has now been completed and
the road re-opened.
Police thank those members of the
public who have provided information and
CCTV footage to
Police so far.
Anyone who has not yet spoken to Police and
has any information which may
assist is asked to get in
touch by calling 105 and quoting event
number
P047996952.
As this matter is now before the
Court, we are unable to comment
further.
