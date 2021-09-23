Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Daleyza – Homicide Investigation Launched Into Mt Albert Death (+ CCTV Images)

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 4:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Auckland City CIB:

Police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a woman who 
was located deceased in Mt Albert yesterday.

At around 4.30pm yesterday the body of a female was located in an area of 
bush off to the side of a walkway between Grande Avenue and Summit Drive.

A post mortem is taking place today and formal identification is yet to be 
completed, however Police believe the deceased is 27-year-old Lena Zhang, 
also known as Lena Zhang Harrap, who was reported missing yesterday after 
leaving her Mt Albert home.

Lena left her address on Jersey Ave in Mt Albert at around 6.30am to go for 
her regular walk to Ōwairaka Domain.

Police are appealing for any sightings of Lena yesterday morning between 
6.30am and 7.30am during her walk.

Lena is around 130cms and has Down Syndrome and would have been seen walking 
at a slow pace. She was wearing a long-sleeved purple top and dark coloured 
pants.

Enquiries indicate the likely route she has walked is from Jersey Avenue and 
along Richardson Road, before turning up Grande Avenue where she is sighted 
on CCTV at around 7.30am.

The Operation Daleyza investigation team has been carrying out a number of 
enquiries in relation to the death including a scene examination, an area 
canvass and CCTV enquiries.

Our investigation has already identified and spoken with people who saw Lena 
during her walk yesterday morning.

As a result of CCTV enquiries Police are releasing an image of a person of 
interest to the investigation.

This male, who is seen wearing a blue jumper, was captured on CCTV walking 
along Grande Ave shortly after 7.30am. He is described as dark-skinned, 
balding hair, a distinctive mark on his forehead and was wearing a mask.

Police believe this person can assist our investigation and we are appealing 
to the public for information relating to this person’s identity so we can 
locate and speak with them.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw Lena or the individual pictured 
walking in Mt Albert yesterday morning to contact the investigation team.

“We also want to hear from any residents who live along any of the above 
streets, including Summit Drive, who have CCTV cameras that may have captured 
Lena or this male in a blue jumper walking past their property.”

Anyone with CCTV is urged to contact the Operation Daleyza investigation team 
by phoning 0800 325 399 (0800 DALEYZA). You can also contact Crimestoppers 
anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are working closely with and supporting Lena’s family who are 
understandably devastated by this news and they are being provided with 
Victim Support.

Lena’s family have requested privacy and ask for media not to contact them 
at this extremely difficult time.

“We know the news about this homicide investigation will be distressing to 
the public and to the local community in particular and we want to reassure 
them that Police have a large investigation team working hard to identify and 
locate anyone involved in Lena’s death.

The local public will see an increased Police presence in the Mt Albert area, 
and we will be carrying out additional reassurance patrols and area enquiries 
as we speak to local residents.

The walkway between Grande Avenue and Summit Drive remains closed at this 
time.

“Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around Grande Ave, 
Summit Drive or the Ōwairaka Domain yesterday morning is asked to contact 
Police on 0800 325 399 (0800 DALEYZA).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 21/9: 1,123 Overall Cases, 4,800,000+ Vaccine Doses


15 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, which has moved to Level 3 as of Tuesday night. 844 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact


Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>



 
 

Government: Expert Group Appointed To Lead New Zealand’s Future Health System
An outstanding group of people with extensive and wide-ranging governance and health experience have been appointed to lead the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little says... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Kiwis Overseas Must Be Allowed To Vote Next Year
New Zealanders stranded overseas should be allowed to vote in next year’s local government elections and the 2023 general election, the Green Party said today. “The reality of this pandemic is lots of people cannot renew their voting rights when they are home as they normally would... More>>



Government: Keeping our Police safe to keep our communities safe
The Government is committed to keeping our frontline police officers safe, so they in turn can keep New Zealanders safe – with one of the largest investments in frontline safety announced by Police Minister Poto Williams at the Police College today... More>>

ALSO:



Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 