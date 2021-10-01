Cantabrians Encouraged To Connect At Understorey

Need a change of scene for an hour or a few, without going beyond the CBD? A place to brainstorm with colleagues, meet friends, get some work done, or just to relax?

The team at The Green Lab are encouraging Cantabrians visit pop-up green space understorey in its remaining weeks. Hosted at The Gym in the Arts Centre until 15 October, understorey is a free gathering and co-working space. Filled with plants and creative spaces to invite collaboration and connection, it aims to create a sense of community and wellbeing in the heart of Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Awareness of the value of wellbeing has increased as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, including in workplaces.

“Everyone who comes here says the vibe is so relaxed. There’s plenty of research that demonstrates proximity to plants assists with wellbeing - we’ve got over 150 plants in the space, and a track of birdsong recorded by local artist Keren Oertly on the Port Hills.”

Director Khye Hitchcock says understorey has hosted more than 600 people in its first few weeks, particularly students, creatives, and folk from community organisations. “We want as many people as possible to come through the doors whilst we’re here at the Arts Centre- including people in local businesses - so they can have the opportunity to experience our pilot space. Come and have a look at what understorey has to offer and let us know how you’d use it if it were permanent.”

A range of organisations and individuals have organised workshops and events in understorey, and there are plenty of spaces for co-working and connecting 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday.

The Green Lab’s previous projects date back to 2010 and include the Linwood Tiny Shops Village and the Riverbed Refuge on Avon Ōtākaro River. Understorey is a pilot project and after its stint at The Arts Centre, The Green Lab is keen to find a more permanent home for it.

“We’d love to get some ideas about what understorey’s future could look like. We want to see the space being used to encourage cross-pollination of ideas, and to spark curiosity.”

Hitchcock says that as Ōtautahi continues its post-earthquake rebuild, the CBD is filling up with larger buildings and organisations. They see a need to support and create smaller spaces that create wellbeing and fulfil a human need to connect.

The name understory refers to the layer between the ground and the forest canopy. Home to rich biodiversity which nurtures new generations of saplings, the understory makes important contributions to the stability and health of the ecosystem. The Green Lab sees its role as tending to and collaborating with the community “understorey” in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

The Green Lab started out as post-earthquake, volunteer-led organisation called Greening the Rubble, with the aim of creating green spaces in urban environments. The award-winning organisation has recently secured multi-year funding and has other innovative projects in the pipeline.

The Understorey pilot is supported by the COVID Lotteries Response, Christchurch City Council, and The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora. More than 15 Christchurch organisations have contributed to its creation, and more than 24 volunteers.

Understorey by The Green Lab

UNTIL 15 OCTOBER 2021

Monday - Friday: 9am - 5pm

Saturday: 11am - 4pm

Closed on Sundays

website https://thegreenlab.co.nz/understorey/

© Scoop Media

