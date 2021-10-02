Firearms incident- Saintly Lane, Avondale
Saturday, 2 October 2021, 6:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Daniel Meade:
At about 4.30am this morning
Police were called to reports of a firearms
incident in
Saintly Lane in Avondale.
Upon arrival, a man was located
with a gunshot injury.
He was taken to hospital in a
serious condition.
Saintly Lane remains cordoned off while
Police seek to locate a person of
interest in relation to
the incident.
Anyone who resides in Saintly Lane is asked
to remain in their homes until
the cordons are
lifted.
Further updates will be provided when
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan
After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>
Covid-19, 1/10: 1,268 Overall Cases
19 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland today. There are no known new cases in Waikato or Wellington. 1007 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>