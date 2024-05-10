Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Respect And Dignity For Defence Personnel

Friday, 10 May 2024, 12:26 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“While global tensions escalate, our uniformed personnel have been underpaid and underappreciated, with attrition rates through the roof. This ends now,” says ACT Defence spokesman Mark Cameron.

“ACT campaigned on lifting military investment to match that of our traditional allies. Today, the Government announced a much-needed $571 million boost to Defence Force funding.

“Of this, $163 million will go towards pay increases for our uniformed personnel. This serves to attract and retain personnel, giving greater respect and support to our men and women in uniform.

“$408 million is going towards upgrading equipment and infrastructure. Decent kit gives our personnel the capability and dignity to go toe to toe with our allies in operations and exercises.

“ACT is prioritising taxpayer money to ensure the basics are covered. The first job of government is to keep its citizens safe, so we’re taking our national security and the wellbeing of the personnel who protect it seriously.”

