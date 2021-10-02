Officer injured after being struck by dirt bike
Saturday, 2 October 2021, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shelley Ross:
At about
2.30am today a Palmerston North Police Officer was injured
after
being struck by a person on a dirt bike in
Awapuni.
Police were in the area attending an unrelated
incident on Maxwells Line.
The dirt bike initially came
from the entrance of Paneiri Park on Maxwells
Line when
it was approached by Police in a patrol car.
As a result,
the rider rode up onto the footpath, colliding with the
officer
who was standing there.
The rider did not stop
and left the area.
Police are appealing for information
leading to the identification of the
rider.
He is
described as wearing a red and black Swanndri-style top,
black track
pants and gumboots.
The Police Officer is
in a stable condition in hospital.
Anyone with information
is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event
number
P0481356683.
Information can also be provided anonymously
via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
© Scoop Media
