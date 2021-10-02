Officer injured after being struck by dirt bike

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shelley Ross:

At about 2.30am today a Palmerston North Police Officer was injured after

being struck by a person on a dirt bike in Awapuni.

Police were in the area attending an unrelated incident on Maxwells Line.

The dirt bike initially came from the entrance of Paneiri Park on Maxwells

Line when it was approached by Police in a patrol car.

As a result, the rider rode up onto the footpath, colliding with the officer

who was standing there.

The rider did not stop and left the area.

Police are appealing for information leading to the identification of the

rider.

He is described as wearing a red and black Swanndri-style top, black track

pants and gumboots.

The Police Officer is in a stable condition in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event

number P0481356683.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

