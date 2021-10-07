Arrests Made In Ōtorohanga Homicide Investigation
Thursday, 7 October 2021, 4:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:
Police have
today charged two men with the murder of Te Kuiti man
Anthony
Takrouna Bell.
The two Hamilton men
aged 30 and 38 are due to appear in Hamilton
District
Court tomorrow.
We hope the arrests
today provides Mr Bell’s family with some degree
of
comfort following what has been an extremely
difficult time for them.
We want to thank all of the
people who came forward with information and
the
Ōtorohanga community for their cooperation
during this investigation.
Investigators continue to
make enquiries and we would like to reiterate
our
appeal to the public for any information, which
might assist Police.
Police would like to hear from
anyone who might have any footage of
the
altercation on Maniapoto Street in Ōtorohanga
on Saturday night.
We would also like to hear from
anyone with dash cam footage who was
travelling
between Te Awamutu and Ōtorohanga between 5pm and 6.20pm
on
Saturday.
Footage can be uploaded using
the following link: https://lima.nzpolice.org/
Anyone
who can assist with information is asked to call 105 and
quote file
number 211002/2797.
Information
can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
We are unable to comment further as
this matter is now before the
courts.
