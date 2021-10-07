Arrests Made In Ōtorohanga Homicide Investigation

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

Police have today charged two men with the murder of Te Kuiti man Anthony

Takrouna Bell.

The two Hamilton men aged 30 and 38 are due to appear in Hamilton District

Court tomorrow.

We hope the arrests today provides Mr Bell’s family with some degree of

comfort following what has been an extremely difficult time for them.

We want to thank all of the people who came forward with information and the

Ōtorohanga community for their cooperation during this investigation.

Investigators continue to make enquiries and we would like to reiterate our

appeal to the public for any information, which might assist Police.

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have any footage of the

altercation on Maniapoto Street in Ōtorohanga on Saturday night.

We would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam footage who was

travelling between Te Awamutu and Ōtorohanga between 5pm and 6.20pm on

Saturday.

Footage can be uploaded using the following link: https://lima.nzpolice.org/

Anyone who can assist with information is asked to call 105 and quote file

number 211002/2797.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

We are unable to comment further as this matter is now before the courts.

