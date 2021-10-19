Police investigating after man shot

18 October

Police are investigating after a man presented at Hutt Hospital at 3.30pm

today, with critical injuries after being shot.

The man has since been transferred to Wellington Hospital, where he remains

in a critical condition.

Police are working to establish the circumstances leading to the man's

injuries and would like to hear from anyone who has information which could

assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 211018/3064.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

Police are also making enquiries after a report of shots being fired in

Cambridge Terrace, Naenae at around 7.10pm today.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police enquiries include whether there is any connection between this

incident and a man who was shot earlier today.

