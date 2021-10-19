Police investigating after man shot
Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 6:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
18 October
Police are investigating after a man presented
at Hutt Hospital at 3.30pm
today, with critical injuries
after being shot.
The man has since been transferred
to Wellington Hospital, where he remains
in a critical
condition.
Police are working to establish the
circumstances leading to the man's
injuries and would
like to hear from anyone who has information which
could
assist our enquiries.
If you can help,
please call 105 and quote file number 211018/3064.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
Police are also making
enquiries after a report of shots being fired
in
Cambridge Terrace, Naenae at around 7.10pm today.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Police
enquiries include whether there is any connection between
this
incident and a man who was shot earlier today.
