Fire And Emergency Update 3 - Bromley Fire
Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 7:12 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency personnel are continuing to work to
suppress a fire at the Christchurch Waste Water Treatment
Plant in Bromley.
Emergency services were first called
at 3.07 pm yesterday, and at the fires peak nearly 50
firefighters were in attendance.
Currently, there are
four trucks, including two aerial appliances and a command
unit.
Incident Commander Dave Berry says the fire is
now producing considerably less smoke than what it was
yesterday.
Smoke drifted across the city, and the
Canterbury District Health Board is advising people affected
by it to stay indoors and keep doors and windows
closed.
Incident Commander Berry says this morning the
Incident Management Team will be discussing tactics going
forward, including ways to reduce the smoke output and how
to get the fire fully suppressed.
Berry says Fire and
Emergency is working closely with affected partner
agencies.
Some road closures remain in place around
the scene of the fire. Pages Road is not part of the
closures.
