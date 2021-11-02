Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fire And Emergency Update 3 - Bromley Fire

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 7:12 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency personnel are continuing to work to suppress a fire at the Christchurch Waste Water Treatment Plant in Bromley.

Emergency services were first called at 3.07 pm yesterday, and at the fires peak nearly 50 firefighters were in attendance.

Currently, there are four trucks, including two aerial appliances and a command unit.

Incident Commander Dave Berry says the fire is now producing considerably less smoke than what it was yesterday.

Smoke drifted across the city, and the Canterbury District Health Board is advising people affected by it to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed.

Incident Commander Berry says this morning the Incident Management Team will be discussing tactics going forward, including ways to reduce the smoke output and how to get the fire fully suppressed.

Berry says Fire and Emergency is working closely with affected partner agencies.

Some road closures remain in place around the scene of the fire. Pages Road is not part of the closures.

