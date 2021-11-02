Health Advice Following Fire At Bromley Wastewater Treatment Plant
Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 5:03 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board
Canterbury DHB’s Community and Public Health Unit is
providing the Canterbury community with some practical
advice following the fire at the wastewater treatment plant
in Bromley, Christchurch.
Canterbury Medical Officer
of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton says while there is no longer a
significant amount of smoke in the air around this location,
the strong smell created by the fire may persist for some
time.
“Anyone experiencing any persistent health
issues from the fire should contact their general practice
team for advice, in the first instance,” says Dr
Brunton.
Community and Public Health’s other advice
is as follows:
Food safety
- Wash
home-grown fruits and vegetables before
consumption.
Outside
- If soot from
the fire reached your home, you may wish to hose down your
roof, outside walls, decks, paths, and driveway
- Any
large pieces of debris can be picked up using gloves. Please
ensure the debris is cool and if in doubt soak in water
before disposing of it in your red
bin.
Internal surfaces
- Any visible
soot or dust (for example, on windowsills) can be wiped down
using a damp cloth. For hard surfaces, use a mop with a mild
soap or detergent.
- Soft furnishing can be cleaned
using a vacuum cleaner (preferably with a HEPA
filter).
Clothing
- If you had
clothes on the washing line which have been exposed to smoke
and soot, put them through a rinse cycle and then wash again
as usual. Wash any other items that smell of smoke or
soot.
Pets
- Wash your pet and pet
bedding if they were exposed to smoke and
soot.
