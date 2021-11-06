Police investigating serious firearms incident in Palmerston



Police received a report of a burglary at an address on Vogel Street at

around 9:40pm last night.

Upon arrival, Police located two males leaving the address.

One offender presented and discharged a firearm before getting into a vehicle

and driving off.

A second offender was arrested at the scene.

No one is reported to have been injured during the incident.

Inquiries are being made to locate the outstanding offender.

The man arrested at the scene is due to appear in Palmerston North District

Court today on charges relating to burglary with a weapon.

Police would be interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area around

the time of the incident, or anyone with information which may assist our

investigations.

Information can be provided to Police on 105, quoting file number

211106/2521. Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to Crime

Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

