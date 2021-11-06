Police investigating serious firearms incident in Palmerston
Saturday, 6 November 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police received a report of a burglary at an address on
Vogel Street at
around 9:40pm last night.
Upon arrival,
Police located two males leaving the address.
One offender
presented and discharged a firearm before getting into a
vehicle
and driving off.
A second offender was arrested
at the scene.
No one is reported to have been injured
during the incident.
Inquiries are being made to locate
the outstanding offender.
The man arrested at the scene is
due to appear in Palmerston North District
Court today on
charges relating to burglary with a weapon.
Police would
be interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area
around
the time of the incident, or anyone with
information which may assist
our
investigations.
Information can be provided to
Police on 105, quoting file number
211106/2521.
Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to
Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
