Operation Stack - Police Locate Person They Were Seeking



Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand's interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe



Auckland: Moves To Step 2

Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing



Office of the Mayor of Auckland - Mayor Goff Welcomes Increased Freedoms, Thanks Aucklanders For Getting Vaccinated

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern: Speech To 2021 Labour Party Conference

I'm going to start with something that I never thought I would say at a Labour Party conference. I miss remits. I miss remits, because they are indicative of something else that I know we have all missed of late, and that is being face to face with our friends, families, and Party members across the country

