Operation Stack - Police Locate Person They Were Seeking
Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 6:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves,
Christchurch CIB.
Police have this afternoon
located a man they were seeking in relation to the death of
Connor Whitehead.
The man was taken into custody at a
residential address in Avonside at around
5.15pm.
