Two Arrests In Relation To Dunedin Robberies
Friday, 19 November 2021, 5:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two men have today been arrested in relation to two
aggravated robberies in Dunedin on Sunday 14
November.
The two men, aged 29 and 34, will appear in
Dunedin District Court tomorrow morning, facing a number of
charges.
Police would like to thank all those who
provided information to assist with our enquiries into the
two
robberies.
