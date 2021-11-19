Two Arrests In Relation To Dunedin Robberies

Two men have today been arrested in relation to two aggravated robberies in Dunedin on Sunday 14 November.

The two men, aged 29 and 34, will appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow morning, facing a number of charges.

Police would like to thank all those who provided information to assist with our enquiries into the two robberies.

© Scoop Media

