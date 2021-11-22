Hunter Located, Kaweka Range – Hawke’s Bay
Senior Sergeant Andrew Knox from Hawke’s Bay
Police
SAR:
Huddled under a survival blanket
for over 48-hours, a hunter was winched to
safety after becoming lost in the Kaweka Range, near Comets Hut over the
weekend.
Hawke’s Bay Land Search
and Rescue team were alerted to the lost hunter
at
around 7:30am on Saturday.
The hunter had
contacted a friend on Thursday evening, and advised he was
in
trouble and going to make his way down a river to get his bearings.
Unfortunately, Police did not
have the last known point for the hunter,
which
made it difficult to establish a search area and possible direction of
travel.
An Incident
Management Team was established and ran out of Hawke’s
Bay
Coastguard in Napier.
Our LandSAR
partners were contacted and deployed into the area, along
with
Police SAR, to start searching, with assistance from the Incident Management
Team.
Through information gathered
in interviews we were able to narrow down
the
search area considerably.
The hunter was located at around 9pm on Saturday by one of the search teams.
He had made a small camp by a river, and was
found beside a lit fire, huddled
under a survival blanket – where he’d been for over 48 hours.
He
was tired and bruised, but otherwise in good health and
happy he had been
found.
The rescue
helicopter winched the hunter, along with the search team,
out of
the area.
This was an excellent
outcome and the hunter was very fortunate,
considering
the time he had spent in the bush, with very little supplies.
A number of partner agencies
were involved in this rescue, including around
20 LandSAR staff, the Lowe Walker Rescue helicopter, a civilian search dog
team from Taupo, local AREC radio operators, Whanganui Police SAR, and a
civilian helicopter operator from Whanganui.
The search would
not have been possible and would not have had the
successful
outcome it did without these partnerships.
Police would encourage hunters to always
be prepared and take sufficient
clothing and equipment for an unplanned overnight stay.
Police
would also advise all hunters and outdoor users to take a
Personal
Locator Beacon (PLB) with them on all hunting and tramping trips.
A distress beacon lets you
instantly signal for help and they work
almost
anywhere in the world. The beacon shows rescuers your approximate location,
taking the ‘search’ out of search and rescue. The sooner rescuers can
help you, the more likely you are to survive.
Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand works
24/7, 365 days of the year
responding to all distress beacon activations. The team acts quickly to find
out as many details as they can about who set off the distress beacon and
promptly send search and rescue teams to assist.
For more information on
how to stay safe when hunting visit:
https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/firearms-and-safety/firearms-safety/hunter-safety
[1]