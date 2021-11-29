Information Sought Following Whakatāne Fire

Police are seeking information following a suspicious fire at a commercial premises early this morning on The Strand, Whakatāne.

Police patrols sighted a car alight in a building on The Strand at 12:43am. The vehicle appears to have reversed through the rear entrance.

“It’s fortunate Police were at the scene quickly and could notify Fire and Emergency,” Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson.

"I would like to acknowledge the devastation that the affected businesses have suffered, incidents like this impact the whole community," he says.

A scene examination is now underway. Fire and Emergency and Police remain at the scene.

Police will be reviewing CCTV from surrounding businesses.

The vehicle involved was a blue Subaru Forester with the registration FLD29.

This vehicle was reported stolen from Kawerau on 18 October.

We would like to hear from anyone who has seen a vehicle matching this description or has any information about this vehicle.

Police are also seeking any witnesses who were in or driving through the area at the time of the fire.

Anyone with any information, which could assist Police with our investigation is asked to get in touch.

Information can be provided by calling 105, quoting file number 211129/6823. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

