Serious Crash, SH 2 West, Whakatāne - Bay Of Plenty



Police are responding to a report of a serious crash on SH 2 West,

Whakatāne.

The crash is east of Pikowai Road and it is understood a vehicle is on

fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are also in attendence.

Diversions are being put in place at the Matatā township and at Old Coach

Road.

Motorist are asked to please avoid the area, or seek alternative routes if

possible.

More information will be provided when available.

