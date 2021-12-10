Charges Filed Following Jewellery Store Aggravated Robbery
Friday, 10 December 2021, 7:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man
following the alleged aggravated robbery of a Palmerston
North jewellery store on 7 December.
He is due to
appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow
charged with a number of offences including aggravated
robbery, burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and
theft.
