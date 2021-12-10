Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Charges Filed Following Jewellery Store Aggravated Robbery

Friday, 10 December 2021, 7:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man following the alleged aggravated robbery of a Palmerston North jewellery store on 7 December.

He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow charged with a number of offences including aggravated robbery, burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft.

