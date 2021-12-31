Body Recovered In Search For Missing Swimmers, Manawatū

Police searching for two swimmers who went missing in the Manawatū River on 29 December have today recovered a body.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe it to be the body of the 11-year-old girl.

Police extends its condolences to the girl's family and loved ones.

The search for the 25-year-old woman will continue today.



