Waiharara fire update - Kaimaumau residents return home

1 January

All residents and visitors evacuated from Kaimaumau have returned home this evening.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller John Sutton says that early this afternoon a strengthening northerly wind from the sea pushed the fire across a containment line near the beach, close to Kaimaumau village.

Residents were evacuated to nearby Waiharara school as a precaution at about 2pm while fire crews supported by helicopters and heavy machinery tackled the breakout and widened the firebreaks near the village.

The Waiharara fire has been burning for a fortnight, in an area of about 2370 hectares with a 31km perimeter.

Crews will monitor the fire overnight. Tomorrow, four helicopters with six bulldozers and excavators will be supporting the fire crews.

Mr Sutton has urged locals and visitors alike to stay off the beach between Kaimaumau and Houhora for the next few days, and to keep well away from the fireground.

This will be the last update on the Waiharara fire tonight.

© Scoop Media

