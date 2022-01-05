Young Person Dies Following Matamata Crash
Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 7:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a 13-year-old girl involved in the
serious crash in
Matamata on 27 December 2021 died in
Waikato Hospital yesterday.
Police extend their sympathies
to her family and loved ones.
The serious one-vehicle
crash resulted in five children, aged 10 to 13,
receiving
serious injuries.
The investigation into the crash is
ongoing.
