Young Person Dies Following Matamata Crash

Police can confirm a 13-year-old girl involved in the serious crash in

Matamata on 27 December 2021 died in Waikato Hospital yesterday.

Police extend their sympathies to her family and loved ones.

The serious one-vehicle crash resulted in five children, aged 10 to 13,

receiving serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

